Sehore, Jul 1 (PTI) Three women were killed and seven others injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck on Indore-Bhopal Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Friday, police said.

The victims were on their way to a Shiva temple at Kubereshwar Dham in the district after attending a wedding in Indore, an official said.

The accident occurred when the car hit the rear of a stationary truck near Jawar, he said.

Kalpana Ballai (48), Nallu Ben (62) and Rekha Ben (70) were killed in the accident, Jawar police station in-charge Madan Ivne said.

Nallu Ben and the injured persons belong to Ahmedabad (Gujarat), he said.

The injured persons were referred to Sehore district hospital after they were administered first-aid at Ashta town, the official added.

