Anuppur (MP), Aug 27 (PTI) Three men were killed when a truck hit the motorcycle they were riding in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred Friday late at night near the Godaru Nala area on national highway no. 43, police said.

Bhalumada police station in-charge Jodhan Singh said the deceased men were aged between 20 to 22 years.

They were returning on a motorcycle after meeting a friend when a truck rammed into them, he said, adding that the truck driver fled with the vehicle after the incident.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

