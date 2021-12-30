Bhopal, Dec 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness chilly weather conditions on the eve of the New Year with the IMD on Thursday issuing four yellow alerts warning of a cold wave in the state.

The alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also warn of thick fog and ground frost accumulation.

Cold weather conditions have already started prevailing in parts of the state as the lowest minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius was recorded in four districts – Raisen, Dhar, Gwalior and Guna - on Thursday morning, an IMD official said.

Cold wave is likely to sweep isolated places of eight districts, including Gwalior, Raisen, Seoni and Sagar, in the next two days starting Friday morning, the department said.

Another yellow alert forecast cold days at isolated places of 23 districts, including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Raisen, Datia and Mandla, in the next two days beginning Friday morning.

According to the weather bureau, a 'cold day' is one when the minimum temperature drops to 10 degrees Celsius or below and the normal maximum temperature dips by at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The third alert warned of a thick fog engulfing isolated places of 22 districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Rewa and Satna, in the next two days starting Friday morning.

The last one warned of possible ground frost accumulation at three districts - Gwalior, Chhatarpur and Datia - on Friday.

"The chill that set in on Thursday is going to prevail in Madhya Pradesh for three or four days as the western disturbance that caused light rain in some parts of the state has withered," P K Saha, a senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal office told PTI.

He said that a new system due to western disturbance is expected to come up next week.

At present, cold winds from north India have started blowing into Madhya Pradesh, he said, adding that a few places in the state's four divisions - Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Shahdol and Rewa - saw light rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am Thursday.

