Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department organised a Santa Claus water scooter ride at Boat Club, Lake View in the state capital Bhopal on the occasion of Christmas eve on Saturday.

The water scooter riders were dressed up like Santa Claus and he made people ride at the lake view.

A tourist who arrived here from Rajasthan, Deepal Gehlot told ANI, "I did not expect that it would be so good. We came to Van Vihar, and after that, we reached the Boat Club. I feel very nice after watching the aura here, our visit became meaningful. When I came here, I saw Santa Claus enjoying himself and boating with people. Seeing him, we also bought tickets. It is very good to see Santa Claus, the children also enjoyed it a lot. I have come here with my family and everyone is feeling good."

Another tourist, Naina Pannam told ANI said, "I did not know that Santa Claus was making people ride here. As soon as I came to know about it, I felt very happy and reached here. I enjoyed a lot with Santa Claus. It was my first experience, I had never seen such a concept, and I enjoyed it a lot. I will visit here again with my more friends." (ANI)

