Gwalior, Feb 5 (PTI) A police inspector was injured when the driver of a tractor carrying illegally excavated sand drove the vehicle into him near Gwalior city in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official said.

Inspector Sudhir Singh Kushwaha was hospitalised and six people were arrested in connection with the incident, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Vijay Singh Bhadoria.

Kushwaha had got a tip-off that tractors laden with sand mined illegally from the Chambal river were returning to the city, he said.

"With a police team, he intercepted the tractors under a bridge near Jalalpura village. The driver of one of the tractors intentionally hit Kushwaha so that other vehicles could escape," the deputy SP said.

But the police team foiled the plan and stopped all five tractors, Bhadoria said.

"We also recovered two pistols and live bullets from the accused," he added.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the deputy SP said.

