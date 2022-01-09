Morena (MP), Jan 9 (PTI) A woman was killed and two persons were critically injured on Sunday evening after a tractor-trolley transporting sand illegally hit them while fleeing from a forest department team in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Also Read | BSF Airlifts 3 Patients For Medical Attention From Snow-Bound Tangdhar Sector in J&K’s Kupwara, Watch Video.

The incident took place on national highway number 3, some four kilometres from the district headquarters, said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Atul Singh.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination: Health Workers to Get Booster Dose From January 10 in Rajasthan.

"The tractor-trolley was involved in illegal sand transportation from Chambal river. When a forest department team tried to apprehend it, the driver increased the speed in a bid to flee, in the process killing a 28-year-old woman on the spot and injuring two other women seriously," he said.

A case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the driver, the CSP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)