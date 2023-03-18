Balaghat (MP), Mar 18 (PTI) An aircraft with two trainee pilots on board crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Saturday, police said.

Also Read | Delhi: Blinkit Delivery Boys Assaulted in Rajouri Garden for Not Having Change, FIR Registered.

The charred body of a man was found in the mountains of Lanji and Kirnapur areas, about 40 km from the Balaghat district headquarters, near the crash site, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh told PTI in the evening.

Also Read | India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline Will Enhance Cooperation in Energy Security Between the Two Countries, Says PM Narendra Modi.

He said efforts are on to identify the body while a search is on for the woman trainee pilot who is missing.

As per the preliminary information, the trainer aircraft had taken off from the Birsi airport in Gondia district of Maharashtra bordering Balaghat, the police officer said.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)