Sidhi (MP), Apr 2 (PTI) Two drunk men were arrested amid outrage after they were captured on camera smashing glass windows of a school van while panic-stricken children inside trying to take cover in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Nebuha under the Jamodi police station limits on March 28.

A viral video shows children sitting in the van crying and trying to protect themselves while the accused rained blows on the glass windows of the vehicle. The children were headed for school when the incident occurred.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma said the accused duo had fought with the van driver over the removal of a motorcycle.

"Police took immediate action after the video surfaced," he said.

The duo was arrested under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

