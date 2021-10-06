Datia (MP), Oct 6 (PTI) Two teenage girls drowned in the Sindh river in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Wednesday and another girl is missing, police said.

The incident occurred at Uchad village when three teenage girls, aged 16 to 17 years, went to the river to perform some ritual in the afternoon but they slipped into the water, said Goraghat police station incharge Kamal Goyal.

Bodies of two girls were fished out while the search is on for another girl, the officer said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident.

