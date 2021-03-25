Jabalpur, Mar 25 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with shooting and injuring an advocate outside a lower court in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said.

The police have nabbed Ankit Pali alias Aditya and Rahul Singh for allegedly shooting at Suryabhan Singh (32) over an old enmity, Jabalpur superintendent of police Siddharth Bahuguna said.

Ankit is the main accused who opened fire at the lawyer outside the lower court premises in Sihora tehsil on March 22, he said.

A country-made pistol, two live cartridges, an empty cartridge, two mobile phones and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused, he said.

The police had earlier arrested one Sushil Singh in connection with the shooting, the official said.

Advocate Singh sustained a bullet injury to his abdomen in the incident and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

