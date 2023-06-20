Morena, Jun 20 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one was seriously injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their car in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Gangapur on the Agra-Mumbai Highway at around 10.30 pm on Monday, an official said.

Also Read | PM Modi Interview to Wall Street Journal: ‘India Has Core Belief in Respecting Sovereignty, Peaceful Resolution of Disputes’, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A speeding vehicle hit the car following which two of its occupants died and one was injured seriously, Civil Lines police station in-charge Praveen Chouhan said.

After being alerted, the police reached the spot and rushed the injured person to the district hospital, he said.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea Seeking Army Protection for Kuki Tribals.

Efforts were on to trace the offending vehicle and its driver, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)