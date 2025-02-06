Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Two people, including a Jail Prahari, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a sub-inspector while on duty in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Banganga police station in the district in the early hours of Wednesday (February 5) at around 4:30 am. SI Telesphore Ekka (T. Ekka) posted at Banganga police station was restricting a few people from consuming liquor on the road, in the meantime the accused misbehaved with him, snatched his wireless set and forcibly made him sit in their car.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP, Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya said, "An incident took place under Banganga police station limits in the early hours of Wednesday, February 5 at around 4:30 am in which a few people assaulted a sub inspector posted at Banganga police station, T Ekka, and looted his wireless set. The accused also forcibly made him sit inside their vehicle."

"After the incident, a case was registered against four accused under relevant sections into the matter and arrested two of them, Vikas Dabi (29), who works as Jail Prahari in Alirajpur district and Ravi Rathore (25). Efforts are on to nab the remaining two accused, police teams are searching for them and soon they will be arrested," he added.

When asked whether the accused were consuming liquor, the officer said, "Prima facie, it came to light that the accused were drinking liquor and an investigation into the matter is underway. Further action will be taken based on the facts and findings."

According to the police, the case was registered under section 115(2), (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) 121 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 127( 2) (Punishment for Wrongful confinement), 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 296 (Obscene acts and songs), and 3(5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), 2023. (ANI)

