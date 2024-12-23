Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the "Sagar Gaurav Diwas" event organised in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district alongside Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday. On the occasion, he laid the foundation stone for and inaugurated various projects, including the rejuvenation of Lakha Banjara Lake.

CM Dhami also extended his greetings to CM Yadav on completing one year of governance in the state. Additionally, he paid tributes to the late former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh and ascended to the position of Prime Minister.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said, "While attending the inauguration programme for the reconstruction of Lakha Banjara Lake, memories of my childhood days in Sagar came flooding back. Many recollections of the Sagar region remain vivid in my mind. Over the years, Madhya Pradesh and the Sagar region have achieved remarkable progress."

He described the Sagar region as an unforgettable part of his life, sharing that his late father served in the Mahar Regiment, which had him posted in Sagar. During that period, Dhami spent several formative years of his student life in the region.

"I hold deep respect for the land of Sagar and its people. Every street, road, and lake here is etched in my memories. This sacred land has instilled values, provided vision, and inspired me in life. It has played the role of a catalyst in my journey. My bond with this land is eternal," Dhami said.

He lauded the Madhya Pradesh government, noting that the Sagar region has undergone significant transformation. Under CM Mohan Yadav's leadership, the state government laid a robust foundation for Madhya Pradesh's future development during its first year in office.

Expressing optimism, CM Dhami stated that in the next four years, CM Yadav and his government would propel Madhya Pradesh forward at a rapid pace. He highlighted that the double-engine governments are accelerating development nationwide.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, all states are striving towards the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. We all have a role to play in this mission. The magnificent redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham and Mahakal Lok has been accomplished under the Prime Minister's vision. In Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, the Uniform Civil Code Bill has been approved, symbolising equal citizenship, which will extend across the country," Dhami said.

He emphasised that Uttarakhand is a sacred centre of faith, belief, and culture for the entire nation. The state has implemented strict laws against forced conversions, ensuring that the sanctity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand remains intact.

"Our government is committed to preserving the original essence of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. These initiatives will strengthen our cultural heritage and enhance the global identity of Indian culture," CM Dhami stated.

Taking inspiration from PM Modi's mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas (Collective Efforts for Inclusive Growth), Dhami concluded that the double-engine governments are reaching new heights of development in every sector. (ANI)

