Chhatarpur (MP), Jun 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against 50 people for allegedly pelting stones, following a dispute over a Dalit man's wedding procession at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Chourai village under Baksaha police station limits on Monday, when some people from another community objected to the wedding procession of a Dalit man, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

The police force reached the village and the procession and other programmes were conducted safely, he said.

Some police personnel sustained minor injuries in the stone pelting, the official said.

A case was registered against 50 persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

