Noida, June 6: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy died due to drowning in a swimming pool on Monday evening at a private school in Narela. The news was made public by police officers associated with the case. An FIR has been registered against the authorities of the educational institute over negligence, said the police.

According to a report published by the Hindustan Times, the deceased boy was identified as Rajab, a class five student. He lived with his parents in Kureni village in Narela. As per the information provided by the police, the swimming pool at the school was designated for student use during the day, while in the evenings, it was open for visitors. The unfortunate incident involved a 12-year-old boy who was not enrolled as a student in the school. He was part of the group of visitors who paid to utilise the school's swimming pool for evening swimming lessons. The boy had accompanied his 19-year-old cousin to the pool, the report said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Making Instagram Reels In Ganga River Drowns While Taking a Holy Dip in Bulandshahr (Disturbing Video).

The boy was rushed to the Satya Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival. The hospital staff then informed the police about the death. According to the initial information provided by the police, it was determined that the boy mistakenly entered the section of the pool that had a depth of five feet instead of the intended three-foot-deep area. Delhi University Student Drowns To Death in Swimming Pool During Birthday Party in Gurugram, Investigation Underway.

According to the police, the management of the swimming pool was present at the scene when the tragic incident occurred. As a result of their investigation, a First Information Report (FIR) is being filed against the school authorities for their alleged negligence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2023 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).