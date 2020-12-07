Bhopal, Dec 7 (PTI) A woman was charred to death and her husband and his colleague sustained serious burns on Monday night when their house caught fire near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

"The blaze erupted at the servant quarters of the state government's Capital Project Authority's (CPA) nursery in which Mankesh Bai (aged around 35 year) died," Kolar police station sub-inspector Gajendra Johariya told PTI.

Also Read | Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021: Parents’ Body Urges Education Ministry to Conduct Board Exam in May in View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The incident occurred in Kolar area, about 20 kms away from the district headquarters.

Santi Kapoor, husband of the deceased, and his colleague Panna Lal sustained serious burn injuries, he said, adding that their condition is critical.

Also Read | Subramanian Swamy Calls Petrol Price at Rs 90 ‘Monumental Exploitation’ by Government, Says ‘Maximum Rate Should be Rs 40 Per Litre’.

Both Kapoor and Lal work as watchmen with the CPA.

The fire has been put out, the sub-inspector added.

Police suspect that a short circuit triggered the blaze.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)