Shahdol (MP), Feb 21 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was gang-raped allegedly by four persons in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Sunday.

She was forced to drink liquor in a farmhouse in Gadaghat area under Jaitpur police station limits and then gang-raped on February 18 and 19, said Shahdol Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Vaishya.

"On February 20, the four accused left her in front of her house. Her kin later filed a police complaint. The victim was first taken to Jaitpur health centre and then shifted to the district hospital for treatment. Efforts are on to nab the four," he added.

