Bhopal, Sep 28 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her 16-day-old twin sons to death and dumping their bodies at a deserted place in Bhopal, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Sapna Dhakad, committed the crime as she was taunted by her in-laws on how she will take care of the twins as her husband is an alcoholic and jobless, an official said.

Dhakad had last week filed a complaint with the local police claiming the twins had gone missing from a footpath in the Banganga area of the city while she was attending nature's call, said TT Nagar police station in-charge, Chen Singh.

Police checked the CCTV camera footage in the area and found that the woman's claims were incorrect, following which she was arrested on Tuesday, he said.

During the interrogation, the woman admitted that she strangled the babies to death on September 23 and dumped their bodies in a deserted spot in the Habibganj area, Singh said.

The bodies of the twins were recovered by the police.

"Dhakad told police that she has a three-year-old daughter. She said her in-laws used to taunt her about how she would take care of her twins as her husband is an alcoholic and jobless," the officer added.

