Bhopal, Mar 8 (PTI) On the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's security detail was managed by a team of women police personnel, officials said.

While Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bittu Sharma was in charge of the carcade, reserve inspector Irshad Ali drove the chief minister's official vehicle, the pilot car was commanded by cyber cell inspector Renu Murab, and inspector Archana Tiwari discharged the duties as VIP shadow, they said.

An official of the state government's public relations department said, besides the above officers, a team of women police personnel played an important role in providing security to the chief minister in different capacities.

"It was not a difficult job for me as I had handled his security last year as well. We have performed as per the drill, with the woman driver also being fully aware of Bhopal's roads and areas, so we managed well without any problems,” ACP Sharma told PTI.

Meanwhile, state home minister Narottam Mishra informed that the entire traffic in the state was handled by the women police personnel along with their male colleagues during the day.

Mishra reached Bittan Market Square in the morning and presented bouquets to women personnel who were directing the traffic flow there, and also honoured woman constable Aarti Shukla, who is attached to his office.

Former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath also felicitated women who have excelled in various fields, including those who were employed in cleanliness works during the COVID-19 pandemic.

