Bhopal, Jan 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's coronavirus tally on Sunday grew to 2,53,657 with the addition of 252 cases, a health official said.

As three patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll mounted to 3,789, they said.

A total of 388 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,45,697.

Bhopal, Gwalior and Khargone recorded one death each, the official said.

Of the 252 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 86 and Indore 30.

The number of cases in Indore went up to 57,295, including 924 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 42,104 with 604 fatalities.

Indore now has 1,177 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 1,009.

With 24,059 tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the test count rose to around 52.34 lakh.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,53,657, new cases 252, death toll 3,789, recovered 2,45,697, active cases 4,171, number of tests so far 52,34,493.

