Bhopal, Mar 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 530 fresh cases of coronavirus, which pushed the state's overall infection count to 2,66,573, the health department said.

The fatality count rose to 3,881 as four patients died in the last 24 hours.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in nine of the total 52 districts in the state during the day.

A total of 347 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count in Madhya Pradesh to 2,58,598, the department said.

With 196 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 61,423, while that of Bhopal rose to 44,941 with the addition of 58 cases.

Indore has so far reported 939 deaths and Bhopal 621.

Indore currently has 1,441 active cases, while there are 746 such cases in Bhopal.

With 15,950 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the state's overall test count crossed 59.59 lakh.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,66,573, new cases 530, death toll 3,881, recovered 2,58,598, active cases 4,094, number of tests so far 59,59,169.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)