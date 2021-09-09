Guwahati, Sept 9 (PTI) Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Thursday discussed trade and connectivity issues between Bangladesh and the North East.

In his first visit to the state after taking charge as High Commissioner of India to Dhaka, Doraiswami briefed the Governor about major projects that are being taken up by India including in communication, trade, commerce and people-to-people contact, an official release issued by Raj Bhawan said.

Some ongoing projects with special focus on railways, road connectivity, waterways connectivity, access to North East India and projects related to the power sector were also discussed.

The Governor also fondly recollected his earlier interaction with the Bangladesh President and Dhaka's High Commissioner to India along with various senior functionaries and representatives during India-Bangladesh stakeholder meeting organised by the Assam government in 2019 and later on in another programme organised by the India Foundation.

Mukhi expressed his happiness at the present state of Indo-Bangla bilateral relations based on mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries and said Assam will play an important role in strengthening ties between the two nations.

Doraiswami pointed out that there is a need for greater communication linkages between India and Bangladesh with special emphasis on the North East.

The Governor also said that education is an important sector where both countries can collaborate more and requested the High Commissioner to emphasise on student and cultural exchange programmes.

Mukhi also urged him to focus on special digital connectivity and bandwidth facilities for North Eastern Indian states to link up with the Internet Gateway at Cox Bazar.

