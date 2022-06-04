Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI) A local court on Saturday rejected a bail plea of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari in connection with a 2020 land grab case.

Special Judge of Prohibition of Corruption Act Court Gaurav Kumar said that Mukhtar Ansari's involvement was apparent from the investigation and the possibility that he would influence the witnesses during the trial cannot be ruled out.

The FIR in this matter was lodged on August 27, 2020 by local area revenue officer Surjan Lal at the Hazratganj police station.

It was alleged in the FIR that a piece of land in Jiamau locality was registered in the name of one Mohammad Waseem who went to Pakistan and his land was registered in the revenue records of the government as enemy property.

However, the land was grabbed allegedly by Mukhtar Ansari and his sons and the government was cheated of crores of rupees.

Earlier, the bail application on behalf of Ansari claimed that he was innocent and was implicated in the case due to political rivalry.

Mukhtar Ansari is facing over 50 cases.

