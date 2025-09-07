Mumbai, September 7: One person died and five others were injured during the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday after an electric wire came into contact with a Ganpati idol, officials said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), "During the immersion procession, an electric wire hanging from the Ganpati idol touched the idol, due to which six devotees were admitted to a private hospital."

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Binu Sukumaran Kumaran. The other five injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. "A person, Binu Sukumaran Kumaran (36), was declared brought dead. Five people are admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment," the BMC said. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Grand Farewell to Ganapati Bappa Amid Huge Processions in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Electric Wire Touches Ganpati Idol During Visarjan in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra: During Ganesh Visarjan on Khairani Road, Andheri, one person died and five were injured after coming in contact with a high-tension wire. The incident occurred when a 30-foot Ganesh idol touched the wire. Minister Ashish Shelar, BJP leader Wasim Khan and Shiv… pic.twitter.com/j3dhiqqWaB — IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2025

Further details are awaited. Earlier in the day, devotees turned up in huge numbers for the Ganpati visarjan ceremony at Girgaon Chowpatty beach in Mumbai. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Mumbai Police Deploys Extensive Security on Last Day of Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations.

Thousands of devotees gathered to watch the immersion, while paying a final goodbye to Lord Ganpati with prayers to come back again next year. The 'visarjan procession' for the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol had begun in Mumbai on Saturday, marking the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. 'Ganpati Visarjan' is observed on the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which concludes on Anant Chaturdashi.

