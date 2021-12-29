Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) An employee died after two robbers entered a nationalised bank in Dahisar West in the northern tip of Mumbai and fired a round on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The two unidentified accused entered the premises and tried to snatch a cash bag from employee Sandesh Gomare, an official said.

"When Gomare resisted, they fled with the bag after firing one round that injured him and one more person. Gomare was declared dead on arrival while the other person is undergoing treatment," he said.

Multiple teams have been formed to nab the two accused, who came on a motorcycle, as per CCTV footage from the vicinity, the MHB police station official said.

