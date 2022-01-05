123 passengers have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Out of the total 1,827 passengers on board the Cordelia cruise ship in Mumbai, 123 passengers have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The test result of 832 samples is still awaited.

Earlier today, samples of 1,827 passengers on board the Cordelia cruise ship were sent for COVID-19 testing after the ship arrived in Mumbai from Goa.

BMC had said that those who tested positive will be sent to COVID centres or hospitals. Those who test negative will be sent for seven-day compulsory home quarantine.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said that out of the 2,000 samples tested onboard the Cordelia cruise ship that sailed from Mumbai to Goa, 66 passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

Cordelia is the same cruise ship that was raided by Narcotics Control Bureau officials last year over an alleged drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, among others, was named.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with the highest number of Omicron cases at 797. (ANI)

