Mumbai, June 27: Two people have been arrested for allegedly killing a man in an abandoned structure that was formerly a hotel in Vile Parle in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Jigar Chavda was killed by ragpickers Jamil Ansari and Ritesh Maru after they had a fight inside the structure over a mobile phone of the victim, an official said. Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Girl Beaten to Death at New Year Party in Khar, Two Including Boyfriend Arrested.

"The body of the victim was found by his friend who had noticed the former's motorcycle nearby. We have charged Ansari and Maru with murder," Senior Inspector Rajendra Kane of Vile Parle police station said.

