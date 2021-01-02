Mumbai, January 2: A 19-year-old girl was beaten to death on the ground floor of a highrise in Mumbai's Khar where she had gone to attend a new year party. The deceased was identified as Jhanvi Kukreja. The party was organised at the terrace of Bhagwati Heights in Khar by some youngsters who reside there. Police have arrested the victim's boyfriend Shree Jagdhankar and another teenager, identified as Diya Padankar in connection with the murder. ‘Savdhaan India’ Actor Arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch Unit for Posing As Cop and Robbing Elderly People.

Some of those who attended the new year party have told cops that they had spotted the suspects and the victim pushing one another, according to a TOI report. Prima facie it appears that a fight broke out between the trio after Kukreja suspected Jogdhankar of cheating on her with Padankar, police said. The party started at 11 pm on December 31 and a CCTV camera captured Kukreja leaving the terrace with the suspects at 12:30 am. Mumbai: Man Held for Possession of Firearms in Bandra.

She was found dead around 2:30 am. "Kukreja's close friends said she was brutally beaten up by the duo who then allegedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down the stairs to the second floor. Bloodstains were found on the staircase. Those at the party rushed downstairs and saw the victim. Jogdhankar is the prime suspect," a policeman was quoted as saying. The motive behind the murder remains unclear.

"It is a suspected case of a love triangle. The two detained have also been hurt, with Jogdhankar suffering injuries on his head and back," said another officer. Kukreja was a resident of Santacruz, while the two accused are from Khar. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

