Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 4.60 crore, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, Unit V of the Crime Branch raided a place on LBS Road in Kurla and nabbed Shirish Dhadke (29) with 3.070 kilograms of mephedrone, he said.

"Dhadke led us to a site in Bandra where contraband was stored. We arrested one Dilip Kharatmol (47), who had supplied drugs to Dhadke, from there. Both have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," he informed.

