Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Two people were injured on Monday afternoon after an elevator in a residential building crashed during maintenance work in Mumbai's Grant Road area, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place in Siddharth Tower and one of the two injured persons is in critical condition, he said.

"One of the injured has been admitted in Reliance Hospital, while rescue efforts were on to bring out the other person. The two were engaged in maintenance work on the elevator when the crash took place," he said.

