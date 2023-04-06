Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Twenty major accident-prone "black spots" in Mumbai that have claimed 132 lives between 2019 and 2021 will be redesigned following a survey by the World Resources Institute India and Global Designing Cities Initiative, a civic official said on Thursday.

The WRI India and GDCI surveyed these spots in 2021-22 and are now preparing designs to upgrade their infrastructure to make them safer for vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, a release said.

From 2019 to 2021, a total of 132 people were killed and 429 were seriously injured at these 20 black spots in Mumbai, with Amar Mahal junction in Ghatkopar leading with 24 fatalities and 46 serious injuries, it said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will receive technical assistance from Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) partners, including GDCI and WRI India for the redesigning of these 20 spots.

A meeting on this issue concluded on Thursday and was attended by Ulhas Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner (infrastructure) and others, after which experts and foreign dignitaries visited and inspected five spots, including Amar Mahal, the release said.

"These locations are a priority since they record a high number of deaths and injuries compared to other locations in the city. We will introduce design changes at these locations to reduce the number of crashes and save lives," Mahale said.

Mumbai traffic police approval will also be sought before the actual work of redesigning these spots begin, he told PTI.

The joint release by these organisations said varied infrastructure interventions will be deployed like widening pedestrian crossings and sidewalks, addition of new refuge areas to reduce crossing distances a swell as traffic calming measures, including speed breakers and rumble strips.

It said WRI India will work with BMC on 12 junctions, including Amar Mahal.

