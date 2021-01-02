Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Four people were nabbed and 100 grams of mephedrone and 1.034 kilograms of psychotropic medicines have been seized in raids carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau since new year's eve, an official said on Saturday.

The raids, at several locations, were carried out by the Mumbai unit of the NCB after getting specific tip-offs, he said.

"All four are part of inter-state drug networks and were active in Kurla, Andheri, Versova in the metropolis and neighbouring Navi Mumbai for a long time. Efforts are on to nab the masterminds of these networks," he added.

