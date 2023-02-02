Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested four persons from outside Dadar railway station and recovered 76 kg Ganja (cannabis), informed officials.

The recovered drug is valued at Rs 30 lakh, they said.

The Crime Branch had received a tip-off that some men, carrying drugs, were headed to Mumbai to smuggle the narcotic. A trap was laid and four accused were arrested, officials informed.

Further, according to police, the Crime Branch took the four accused persons into their custody before turning them over to Bhoiwada police,

Bhoiwada police registered a case under NDPS Act and arrested the four accused.

The police said they were investigating the source of the drugs and who were they meant for.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

