Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) The financial capital reported over 500 new COVID-19 cases on a second day in row this week on Thursday, while 624 more patients recovered from the infection, according to civic officials.

On immunisation front, the number of people inoculated against COVID-19 crossed the 1-lakh mark in Mumbai, they said.

The COVID-19 tally in the city increased to 3,12,303 after 510 more people tested positive, while the death toll rose to 11,403 as four patients succumbed to the infection, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

The city has registered over 500 new COVID-19 cases on a second day in a row this week. A day before, 558 fresh infections were reported in Mumbai.

According to the data, the number of recovered cases jumped to 2,94,732 with 624 more patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day.

The number of active cases stood at 5,252 in Mumbai, where the average doubling rate of COVID-19 infection is 533 days.

With 16,492 new COVID-19 tests, the number ofsamples examined so far increased to 29,66,167, the data showed.

According to a BMC official, 5,707 beneficiaries - 1,989 healthcare professionals and 3,718 frontline workers - were administered COVID-19 vaccines at 23 centres in the city on Thursday.

With this, the number of beneficiaries rose to 1,01,364, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)