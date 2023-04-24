Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Seven persons were arrested in the past fortnight by the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch and drugs worth Rs 1.65 crore were allegedly seized from them, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Couple, Two Children Killed in Lightning Strike in Gadchiroli.

The arrests were made following raids by ANC units in Kandivali, Worli, Bandra and Ghatkopar, after which six cases were registered, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituencies.

"In Kandivali, a 29-year-old man was held on April 14 with hydroponic weed worth Rs 28 lakh. On April 18, the Worli ANC unit seized 92.4 grams of heroin valued at Rs 27.72 lakh from Goregaon West. In three operations by Bandra and Ghatkopar units, 354 grams of mephedrone valued at Rs 70 lakh were seized," he said.

The official said 1.230 kilograms of charas worth Rs 36.90 lakh was seized from Charkop in Kandivali.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)