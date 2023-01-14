Mumbai, January 14: In a heartwarming incident that took place in Mumbai, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials rushed to the aid of a pregnant woman who fell on her stomach at Bandra station. The incident took place on Thursday evening when the pregnant woman fell on her stomach while deboarding a train at Bandra.

According to a report in Mid-day, the pregnant woman was immediately given treatment after alert GRP personnel rushed her to a nearby hospital. The incident took place when 40-year-old Pooja Ajay Soni, a resident of Nalasopara fell on her stomach while getting down from the train at Bandra station. Mumbai: Senior Citizen Throws Acid on Woman Over Previous Enmity, Arrested.

GRP officials said that Soni was travelling in the handicapped compartment as there was rush on the train. She fell on her stomach while trying to deboard the train. Post this, she started experiencing severe pain. Luckily, Soni was accompanied by her sister Dnyandevi Sonar (39) when the incident took place.

As there was no lift on the platform where Soni fell, the Bandra GRP personnel transported her to the station's emergency medical room using a wheelchair. She was released by the hospital doctors after being administered treatment. GRP officials said that the incident took place on Thursday at around 12 pm on platform number 4. Mumbai Shocker: Man Masturbates in Front of Woman's Door in Bandra, Arrested.

After being alerted by a passenger, an API and two constables rushed to Soni's help and carried her to the emergency medical room on platform 1. After doctors advised sonography, the GRP officials rushed her to Bhabha hospital, where she received treatment. "Pooja Soni fell on her stomach and was in pain. We rushed her to a hospital. She was released after treatment," Senior Inspector H T Kumbhar of Bandra GRP said.

