Mumbai, July 3: Mumbai Airport Customs on Saturday seized narcotics worth Rs 12.98 crore weighing about 1.3 kilograms from a foreign national, said the officials on Monday. According to Customs, the contraband was concealed in a false cavity of a duffle bag.

The passenger was arrested and the matter is being investigated, added the Customs officials. "We have arrested the passenger and further investigation is ongoing," they said. Delhi Customs Destroy 1,289 Liquor Bottles, Over 51 Kgs Drugs.

On June 27, on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, on Monday, Hyderabad Customs destroyed various Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances totally weighing around 8,946.263 kgs, under the 'Say no to drugs' campaign.

The Hyderabad customs further informed, "The destruction included 2655.942 Kgs of Cannabis(Ganja), 11 Kgs of Heroin, 409.39 Kgs of Alprazoalam and related materials, 142.932 Kgs of Ephedrine Hydrochloride and related materials, 74.92 Kgs of Ketamine Hydrochloride, 2.956 Kgs of Mephedrone, 53.983 Kgs of Methaqualone and 5595.14 Kgs of chemicals used for the clandestine manufacture of Ephedrine".

"Out of the above, 11 kgs of Heroin valued around Rs. 77.0 Crores was seized during April and May 2022 from foreign nationals of Malawi, Tanzania, and Angola at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. Chennai Air Customs Officials Arrest Man with Amphetamine Worth Rs 3 Crore (Watch Video).

The said Narcotics and Psychotropic substances valued at Rs.295 Crores were destroyed by way of incineration at M/s. Hyderabad Waste Management Project is located at Dindigul Village, Medchal-Malkajgiri District in Telangana.", added the customs department. International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is marked on June 26 every year to disseminate awareness regarding the adverse consequences of drug consumption.

