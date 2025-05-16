Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Mumbai airport on Friday said Indo Thai Airport Services will be carrying out the ground handling works at the airport for three months.

The announcement comes a day after Adani Airport Holdings Ltd terminated the concession agreements with Celebi NAS for Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports after the Union government revoked the security clearance of the Turkish firm Celebi on national security grounds.

Indo Thai Airport Services has been appointed as the interim ground handling provider at the airport for the next three months with immediate effect, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement, adding that a joint meeting was held with airlines to ensure a smooth and stable transition.

Currently, Indo Thai Airport Services operates at nine airports.

MIAL, a part of the Adani Group, operates the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), which is also the country's second-largest airport.

"CSMIA will facilitate the transfer of all existing employees of Celebi NAS at CSMIA to Indo Thai Airport Services on their existing terms and conditions of employment, thus ensuring no loss of employment and continued service delivery to airline partners.

"All ground handling equipment currently owned by Celebi NAS will be leased by Indo Thai Airport Services, in order to maintain continuity of service," the statement said.

Within the next three days, MIAL will initiate the Request for Proposal (RFP) process for onboarding a long-term ground handling partner. The partner will be onboarded in the next three months.

