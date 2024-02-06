Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Around 150 vehicles parked in a scrap yard in suburban Bandra in Mumbai were damaged in a fire on Tuesday evening, a fire brigade official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Two Persons, Including 80-Year-Old Woman, Killed, Three Injured in Madhubani As Land Dispute Turns Violent.

"The blaze erupted at around 6:30 pm. It was a level 1 fire and doused at around 8:14 pm," he said, adding that the exact cause of the fire cannot be known immediately.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)