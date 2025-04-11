New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana will remain in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 18 days, where he will be questioned in detail about the "complete conspiracy" behind the deadly 2008 attacks, said the agency.

Tahawwur Rana was brought to the National Investigation Agency headquarters on late Thursday.

NIA said that Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days, during which time the agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana on Thursday arrived in India following his extradition by the United States.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Tahawwur Rana was produced before the Special NIA Court.

The anti-terror agency has presented compelling evidence, including emails sent by 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, to justify his police custody. The agency informed the court that custodial interrogation is crucial to uncovering a sinister plot. Investigators will also examine Rana's role in orchestrating the deadly terror attacks.

NIA further states that, as part of the criminal conspiracy, accused No. 1, David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Tahawwur Rana before his visit to India. Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an email to Rana detailing his belongings and assets. He also informed Rana about the involvement of Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman in the plot.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday that it has successfully secured the extradition of Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

According to the NIA, Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move.

"Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley @ Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured in the deadly attacks. Both LeT and HUJI have been declared as terrorist organisations by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," the NIA said.

Meanwhile, Delhi State Legal Services Authority Counsel for Tahawwur Rana stated that the Court has given special instructions to NIA to ensure a comprehensive medical test when Rana is taken into custody and brought back to the Court.

"NIA sought 20 days of custody, and after a lot of deliberation, the court has given 18 days of custody. If the NIA wants more time, then they will move an application. For the medical tests (the court has given special instructions), they (NIA) have been told that a comprehensive medical test would be done when he's taken into custody and before he is brought back to court at the end of the remand. All his medical requirements will be taken care of," the Delhi State Legal Services Authority Counsel told ANI.

"He (Tahawwur Rana) has requested that anybody representing him in court, especially since we are from DLSA and doing our duty, there should be no public outrage against the lawyers...," the counsel added. (ANI)

