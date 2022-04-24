Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested four persons for allegedly stabbing to death a 30 year-old autorickshaw driver following an argument with him over parking issue in suburban Govandi, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Salim Beig, was killed on Saturday, he said.

During the probe, it came to light that Shakir Mehboob Sheikh alias Khatri (29), Saddam Firdaus Israr Khan alias Bail, Siddhant Prakash Ghadge (22) and Sadik Mulla (25), were involved in the crime, police said.

"A heated argument had recently broken out between the accused and the victim over parking his vehicle. Angry over it, the accused hatched a plan to eliminate Beig and accordingly stabbed him to death," the official said.

They were arrested and booked under sections 302 (murder), 120-B (conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway, he added.

