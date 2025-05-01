Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) The BMC on Thursday suspended an engineer and slapped fines of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh on a contractor and a quality assurance agency, respectively, for alleged lapses in road construction in Mumbai, the civic body said.

The action was taken after it was found that substandard dry lean concrete mix was used as a “sub base layer” in a road work in the H (West) ward, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per a BMC release, Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar carried out a surprise inspection in the ward, which covers parts of Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz, on April 7, 2025, during which the alleged deficiencies came to the fore.

“As per the procedure, BMC first served show-cause notices to the junior engineer, the contractor and the quality assurance agency. As they failed to give satisfactory responses, action was taken against them,” the release said.

While the junior engineer has been suspended, the road contractor has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 50 lakh. Additionally, the quality assurance agency has been penalised Rs 25 lakh, it said.

This is the second time in less than a month that the BMC has taken action against contractors.

On April 16, it blacklisted a contractor for delayed work and fined four others for allegedly compromising material quality.

As per the release, BMC has planned to complete the ongoing cement concretisation work before the end of May.

