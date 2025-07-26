Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) received a bomb threat, prompting a swift search operation by security forces, officials said.

As per officials, a phone call was received on Friday by the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra, in which the caller claimed a bomb would be planted at the railway station.

Acting upon the information, teams from the Railway Police and Mumbai Police conducted a thorough search of the premises. However, nothing suspicious was found during the operation.

A case has been registered by the Mumbai Police, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, on July 22, a similar hoax bomb threat was received via email at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Following the threat, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was activated, and security teams, including the Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, carried out comprehensive checks as per standard security protocols.

According to a statement from the Ahmedabad airport spokesperson, flight operations continued without disruption.

"Following the receipt of a threatening email on 22 July 2025, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, activated the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee, and the threat was assessed as non-specific. CISF's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducted comprehensive checks in line with standard security protocols," the spokesperson said in a statement.

After a thorough sweep of the premises, no suspicious object or activity was found. Airport operations have continued without disruption," the spokesperson added.

Earlier, on June 27, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 had received a hoax bomb threat, which prompted a swift emergency response.

A crew member discovered a paper with a bomb threat on a flight at Delhi's Terminal 3 at 4:42 AM. After a search, the Delhi Fire Service declared it a hoax.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call was received at 4:42 AM, and a search operation was subsequently conducted. (ANI)

