Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Suburban train services on the trans-harbour line of Central Railway in the Mumbai region was affected during evening peak hours on Thursday after an overhead wire broke near Vashi railway station.

Thousands of commuters faced inconvenience due to the disrupted services.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, said an overhead wire snapped between Vashi and Sanpada railway stations on trans-harbour line around 7.15 pm.

While services on the trans-harbour line between Vashi and Turbhe stopped, those on harbour line and trans-harbour line between Thane -Juinagar/Panvel were running, Sutar said.

Efforts were on to restart train services by restoring the overhead wire, he added.

Passengers on trans-harbour line are allowed to travel by harbour line and continuous announcements are being made to keep them informed, Sutar said.

The trans-harbour line provides train connectivity to Mumbai's satellite towns Thane and Navi Mumbai. Lakhs of commuters travel on the line every day.

Commuters also complained that suburban services on the CR's main line and harbour line were also running behind schedule due to unknown reasons.

Railway authorities, however, denied any major disruption on both the lines.

The main line of Central Railway provides services up to Kasara and Khopoli from CSMT in South Mumbai, while the harbour line gives connectivity to Navi Mumbai and western suburbs.

