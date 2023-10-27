Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Mumbai's Andheri court sent drugs mafia Lalit Patil, his driver Sachin Wagh and accused Harish Pant to police custody till October 30 in a drug case.

Lalit Patil was alleged to be behind the multi-crore mephedrone racket that was busted by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police in 2020.

According to the police, accused Harish Pant, who was arrested on Thursday, knew the formula for making MD and he told the formula for making MD to Lalit Patil and his brother Bhushan Patil and the factory for making MD was set up in Nashik.

In Court police said, "All three need to be made to sit in front and interrogated, in which Bhushan Patil's custody will have to be taken from Pune Police."

Apart from this, the police also said we need to collect information from Harish Pant from where all the chemicals and other items were purchased to make MD.

Earlier on October 23, Mumbai's Andheri Court extended drug mafia member Lalit Patil's police custody till October 27, reported ANI.

Patil was arrested from Chennai after his escape on October 2 from Pune's Sassoon General Hospital.

With Patil's arrest, the Police busted a gang of drug manufacturers and sellers who sold drugs after manufacturing them in a factory camouflaged as a pharmaceutical unit.

Earlier on October 19, Pune Police arrested two women from Nashik in connection with the drug mafia Lalit Patil case and produced them before the Pune Sessions Court, which sent them to police custody till October 23.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police seized 20 kg of mephedrone (MD) drug, allegedly dumped by drug mafia member Lalit Patil's driver Sachin Wagh, from a waterbody in Nashik, officials said on Wednesday.

A team from the Saki Naka police in Mumbai carried out a search operation to recover the drug packets in the multi-crore mephedrone drug racket seizure case.

As per police, the seized drugs, valued at around Rs 40 crore, are said to have been dumped by Wagh into the Girna river in Deola taluka of Nashik district.

Meanwhile, with the arrest of the drug Mafia, a war of words has emerged between the ruling Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), with the former alleging that the previous Uddhav Thackeray government helped the mafia. (ANI)

