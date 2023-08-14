Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): Mumbai Crime Branch arrested one person from Mumbai airport on Sunday for making hoax calls to police, officials said.

According to the crime branch, the accused has been identified as Rukshar Muktar Ahmed.

Also Read | Independence Day 2023 Special: From Nationalisation of Banks to Introduction of FDA and GST, Take a Look at Major Economic Reforms That Changed the Course of Indian Economy.

The officials also informed that the accused arrested from Mumbai airport has been handed over to Malvani police station.

In the last month, Mumbai police have witnessed various hoax calls stating terror threats and serial blasts.

Also Read | Delhi Police Receives Four Calls Over Bombs Being Planted in National Capital Ahead of Independence Day.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai Police arrested a 61-year-old man for making a threatening call to Maharashtra Mantralaya, stating that a "terror attack" would take place in a day or two.

The man arrested was Prakash Kishanchand Khemani.

"Kandivali Police arrested a 61-year-old man, Prakash Kishanchand Khemani for making a threat call to Maharashtra Mantralaya last night, stating that there will be a terror attack in a day or two," Mumbai Police said.

The Mantralaya Control officer informed that they received a threat over the phone at 10 pm from an unidentified caller after which the police started to trace the caller and arrested the man Monday night.

Previously, on August 6, the Mumbai police arrested a man from the Juhu area who had made a threat call at the Mumbai Police Control Room.

The Mumbai police control room on Sunday morning had received a threat over the phone from an unidentified caller. The caller claimed the possibility of a serial blast in a local train, according to the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)