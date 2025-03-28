Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Mumbai Crime Branch on Thursday stated that an investigation would be carried out to determine if there is a connection between Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Mumbai and the Nagpur violence.

A Bangladeshi national, identified as Ajijul Rehman, was arrested near Dadar station on Thursday after receiving information that he was traveling to Mumbai from Pune and had previously lived in Nagpur.

Investigations have begun to find out whether the identified Bangladeshi national had a role in the violence.

"We will investigate whether there is a connection between Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Mumbai and Nagpur violence. One Bangladeshi national, Ajijul Rehman, was arrested near Dadar Station yesterday. there were inputs that he was coming to Mumbai via Pune, and lived in Nagpur. Investigation has begun to find out whether he had a role in the violence," the Mumbai Crime Branch said.

Meanwhile, on March 25, more than 114 individuals were detained, and thirteen cases were registered in connection with the violence in Nagpur, which involved stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire following rumors about a holy 'chadar' being burnt.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal told ANI, "Action is continuously being taken against those involved in the incident. Thirteen cases have been filed in connection with the incident, and more than 114 people have been accused and detained. In a few instances, they (accused) were from outside, and some were from Nagpur."

On Monday, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment squad demolished illegal constructions at the residence of the accused Yusuf Sheikh and Faheem Khan in connection with the Nagpur riot case.

This follows violent clashes in Nagpur on March 17 over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation.

On March 22, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that 92 people had been arrested in connection with the violence.

Fadnavis, who also serves as the state's Home Minister, said earlier that the violence was triggered by rumours spread on social media alleging that a holy 'chadar' had been burnt on that day. He also said that damages caused during the violence would be recovered from the rioters.

"Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, their property will be sold for recovery. Bulldozers will also be used wherever required," Fadnavis had said earlier. (ANI)

