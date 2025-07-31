Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, officers of the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, have seized 8.012 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana) valued at approximately Rs 8 crore during operations carried out between July 29 and 30, an official statement said.

The seizures were made across four cases at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), resulting in the arrest of four passengers, as stated in the press release.

According to a press release, the action was based on specific intelligence inputs. In the first incident, Customs officers intercepted three passengers who had arrived from Bangkok on flight number VZ760. Upon examining their baggage, officials discovered 1.990 kg of suspected hydroponic marijuana concealed inside vacuum-sealed black and transparent plastic packets within their trolley bags. The estimated market value of the contraband is around Rs 2 crore.

The three passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In a separate operation based on passenger profiling, Customs officials intercepted another passenger arriving from Bangkok on flight number 6E1060. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 6.022 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, worth an estimated Rs 6 crore in the illicit market. The narcotic substances were cleverly concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passenger.

The individual was also arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985, the press release stated. (ANI)

