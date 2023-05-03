Mumbai, May 3: Ahead of the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles, the famous Dabbawalas of Mumbai were seen purchasing gifts on Tuesday. 74-year-old King Charles will be formally crowned as monarch on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Dabbawalas bought Puneri Pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community. Puner Pagadi is a unique style of turban and is considered a symbol of pride and honour in Pune. Puneri Pagadi was granted the Geographical Indication status in the year 2009. Talking to ANI, the Dabbawalas said that they have been sent invitations by the British Consulate and the British Embassy. King Charles III Coronation: Royal Mail Unveils Postage Stamps Featuring British Monarch's Silhouette and Variety of Garden Flowers (See Pics and Video).

"Mumbai Dabbawalas have had good relations with British royalty. Two dabbawalas were invited to his wedding. It was an honour for us. He is about to become the King. So, we want to present King Charles with Puneri Pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community," said Mumbai Dabbawalas Spokesperson Vishnu Kaldoke. King Charles III Coronation: Monarch's Throne to Have Tudor Crown, Subdued Celebration Than Queen Elizabeth II’s Ceremony.

Mumbai's Dabbawalas are famous worldwide for their lunchbox delivery and return system in the metropolitan city.

