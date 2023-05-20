Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) 'Encounter specialist' Daya Nayak on Saturday took charge as an inspector with Mumbai Police's crime branch unit 9, an official said.

Nayak was transferred from Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to the Mumbai Police on March 28 and was waiting for a posting. He had completed a three-year stint with the ATS.

Also Read | 'No Era for War': Quad Resonates With India's Stance of Non-Belligerence in Russian-Ukraine Conflict.

“After a fulfilling three-year tenure with ATS Maharashtra, today I have joined my new posting at the prestigious Mumbai Crime Branch. Hoping to live up to everyone's expectations and serve Mumbai to the best of my abilities. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra,” Nayak tweeted.

Five other officers too got new postings in suburban Mankhurd, Marine Drive, Kandivali and in Traffic Police in Mumbai, the official added.

Also Read | Shark Attack in US: Shark in Florida Bites Angler Keys Who Reeled It In, Sending Man to Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)